Foresight is 2020: How Old is Too Old to be President?

Cheddar Associate Producer Justin Chermol took to Battery Park in Manhattan to ask American voters if 2020 presidential front-runners - Pres. Donald Trump (72), Sen. Bernie Sanders (77), and fmr. VP Joe Biden (76) - are too old to be president. One voter said, "Trump has so much energy, and I know it sounds superficial, but Biden looks bleached out, he looks really old."